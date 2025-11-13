What is Lifesci Capital’s Forecast for CLDX FY2025 Earnings?

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Lifesci Capital reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for Celldex Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.31) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.07). The consensus estimate for Celldex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.48) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

CLDX has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

NASDAQ:CLDX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.23. 133,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,047. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.36. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $29.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average is $22.82.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.13). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.61% and a negative net margin of 3,446.88%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $63,000.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

