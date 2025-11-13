Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Forecast for CLB Earnings

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Core Laboratories in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Core Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ FY2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 6.21%.The business had revenue of $134.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Core Laboratories has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.22 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Core Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Core Laboratories stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $15.50. 32,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,425. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.16. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $21.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.45 million, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 5.97%.

Institutional Trading of Core Laboratories

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 265,800.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 400.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

