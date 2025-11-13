Cabaletta Bio FY2025 EPS Estimate Increased by William Blair

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Cabaletta Bio in a research report issued on Monday, November 10th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.15) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.37). The consensus estimate for Cabaletta Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.34) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cabaletta Bio’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

CABA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.11.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance

Shares of Cabaletta Bio stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $2.37. 353,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,851. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $228.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 3.10. Cabaletta Bio has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $5.46.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05.

Institutional Trading of Cabaletta Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cabaletta Bio by 36.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 682,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 182,406 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 343,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 196,064 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $602,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 46.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 50,606 shares in the last quarter.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

