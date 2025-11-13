CRSP FY2025 EPS Increased by Brookline Capital Management

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.76) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($6.45). The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.16) per share.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.23% and a negative net margin of 1,273.70%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CRSP. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.84.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of CRSP traded down $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $51.13. 391,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,549,014. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $78.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.44.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $3,456,279.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 254,201 shares in the company, valued at $17,262,789.91. This trade represents a 16.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $71,661.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 83,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,554,573.20. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 56,213 shares of company stock valued at $3,810,458 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,165,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,929,000 after buying an additional 1,192,336 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $225,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 29.8% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,769,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,223,000 after buying an additional 33,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 15.6% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

