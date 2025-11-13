Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance LLC

Wealth Alliance LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 21,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,211,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $189,206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Finally, FWG Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 8,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. DA Davidson set a $825.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,785. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,796 shares of company stock worth $53,983,001. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $6.72 on Thursday, reaching $280.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,035,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,255,611. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.66 and a 1-year high of $292.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $256.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.20. The company has a market cap of $3.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.