Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CCO FY2025 Earnings

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 11th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.19). Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.
Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $405.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.03 million. Clear Channel Outdoor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.
CCO stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.90. 229,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,755,683. The stock has a market cap of $941.84 million, a P/E ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 2.63. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 91.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.
In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 13,000,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $14,690,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 41,197,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,553,164.83. The trade was a 23.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.
