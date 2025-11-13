Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CCO FY2025 Earnings

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 11th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.19). Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $405.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.03 million. Clear Channel Outdoor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.35 to $2.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $2.50 target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 target price on Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.32.

CCO stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.90. 229,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,755,683. The stock has a market cap of $941.84 million, a P/E ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 2.63. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 91.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 13,000,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $14,690,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 41,197,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,553,164.83. The trade was a 23.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

