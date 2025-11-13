FY2025 Earnings Forecast for CervoMed Issued By Roth Capital

CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of CervoMed in a report released on Monday, November 10th. Roth Capital analyst B. Pachaiyappan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.96) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.51). Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CervoMed’s current full-year earnings is ($1.88) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for CervoMed’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.83) EPS.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.16). CervoMed had a negative return on equity of 59.15% and a negative net margin of 290.72%.The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CRVO. Zacks Research cut CervoMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. HC Wainwright raised CervoMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of CervoMed in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CervoMed in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of CervoMed from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CervoMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

CervoMed Stock Up 1.7%

CRVO stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,767. CervoMed has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of -0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18.

Institutional Trading of CervoMed

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVO. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CervoMed during the first quarter worth $7,898,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CervoMed by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CervoMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of CervoMed during the first quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in CervoMed by 14.2% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 30,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CervoMed

In other CervoMed news, CEO John J. Alam bought 5,553 shares of CervoMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,467,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,783,412.85. This trade represents a 0.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William Robert Elder acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $26,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,960. The trade was a 63.64% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

About CervoMed

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

See Also

