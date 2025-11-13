Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts Reduced Earnings for Maplebear

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for Maplebear in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Maplebear’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Maplebear’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Maplebear from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Maplebear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Maplebear in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Maplebear from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Maplebear from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Maplebear Stock Performance

Shares of CART stock traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $40.15. 981,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,838,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.91. Maplebear has a twelve month low of $34.78 and a twelve month high of $53.50.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Maplebear had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 14.09%.The business had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Maplebear

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Maplebear by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Maplebear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Maplebear by 35.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Maplebear in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Maplebear by 27.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Maplebear news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 3,546 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $137,762.10. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 427,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,609,268.55. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fidji Simo sold 1,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,560.00. Following the sale, the director owned 569,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,680. The trade was a 0.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,556 shares of company stock worth $1,179,482. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

