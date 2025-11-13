Investment Partners LTD. Purchases 300 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,623,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,304,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 901,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,561,000 after buying an additional 12,754 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 512,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,041,000 after purchasing an additional 14,451 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 512,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,395,000 after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 377,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,494,000 after buying an additional 16,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $319.47 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $219.19 and a fifty-two week high of $337.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.44.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

