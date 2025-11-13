Zacks Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Danaher

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Danaher in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $7.71 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.75. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DHR. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down from $245.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.39.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE DHR traded up $6.12 on Thursday, reaching $225.52. 1,004,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,167,106. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $159.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.77. Danaher has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $258.23.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total transaction of $1,088,713.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,352.50. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 175.0% in the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

