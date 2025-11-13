FY2025 EPS Estimates for Danaher Reduced by Zacks Research

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Danaher in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $7.71 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.75. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rothschild Redb cut shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Danaher from $226.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.39.

Danaher Stock Up 2.8%

Danaher stock traded up $6.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $225.52. 1,004,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,167,106. The firm has a market cap of $159.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52. Danaher has a 52-week low of $171.00 and a 52-week high of $258.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total value of $1,088,713.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,352.50. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,979,503,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $833,941,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Danaher by 543.9% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,907,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $574,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,994 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Danaher by 56.2% during the second quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,965,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $980,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Danaher by 44.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,708,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.