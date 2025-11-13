Seaport Res Ptn Expects Weaker Earnings for Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Energy Recovery in a report issued on Tuesday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Campbell now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.54 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Energy Recovery’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Energy Recovery’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

ERII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. CJS Securities started coverage on Energy Recovery in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital set a $18.20 target price on Energy Recovery in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Recovery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

ERII traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $14.50. 72,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,317. The company has a market cap of $768.09 million, a PE ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.10. Energy Recovery has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average is $14.17.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.94 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 17.02%. Energy Recovery has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Recovery

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 2,581.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 172.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Recovery

In other news, insider William Yeung sold 9,168 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $165,024.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 97,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,642. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,333 shares of company stock worth $1,122,195. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery

(Get Free Report)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.