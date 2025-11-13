FY2025 EPS Estimates for Exodus Movement Boosted by Analyst

Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Exodus Movement in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now forecasts that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Exodus Movement’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Exodus Movement’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Exodus Movement alerts:

EXOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Research raised Exodus Movement from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Exodus Movement in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Capmk raised Exodus Movement to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Exodus Movement in a research note on Friday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Exodus Movement from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exodus Movement currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.86.

Exodus Movement Price Performance

EXOD traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.34. The stock had a trading volume of 18,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,300. The firm has a market cap of $562.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.28. Exodus Movement has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $117.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Exodus Movement in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Exodus Movement in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exodus Movement in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exodus Movement during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exodus Movement in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

Exodus Movement Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exodus Movement, Inc develops blockchain asset investors platform to secure, exchange and manage wealth inside one application. The company was founded by Daniel Castagnoli and Jon Paul Richardson in 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exodus Movement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exodus Movement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.