Capital One Financial Forecasts GRNT FY2025 Earnings

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Granite Ridge Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Granite Ridge Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Granite Ridge Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.38%.The company had revenue of $150.27 million for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Granite Ridge Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Granite Ridge Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of GRNT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 93,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.34. Granite Ridge Resources has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.14%.

In related news, Director John Mccartney bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,117 shares in the company, valued at $431,114.25. This trade represents a 6.48% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 15,574 shares of company stock worth $82,162 in the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 4.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 230,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 408,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 125,343 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 11.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,582,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after buying an additional 265,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 12.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,661,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,397,000 after acquiring an additional 303,059 shares in the last quarter. 31.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

