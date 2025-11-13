What is B. Riley’s Forecast for Ferroglobe FY2025 Earnings?

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Ferroglobe in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ferroglobe’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $311.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.80 million.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GSM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $3.79. The company had a trading volume of 486,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,029. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $706.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23. Ferroglobe has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $5.74.

Institutional Trading of Ferroglobe

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the third quarter worth $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Ferroglobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Ferroglobe by 1,017,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,173 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.76%.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

