Zacks Research Has Bearish Estimate for GPI FY2025 Earnings

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Group 1 Automotive in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will earn $41.62 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $41.79. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $41.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s Q4 2025 earnings at $9.48 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $10.03 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $10.42 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $12.35 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $11.31 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $9.97 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $13.13 EPS.

GPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $435.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $560.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.88.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of GPI traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $393.89. The company had a trading volume of 16,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,261. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $433.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.04. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $355.91 and a one year high of $490.09.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.64 by ($0.19). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 1.67%.The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.90 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPI. Advent International L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Advent International L.P. now owns 235,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,833,000 after acquiring an additional 31,244 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,278,000 after acquiring an additional 58,641 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $74,499,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 22.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,822,000 after buying an additional 33,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive

In related news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.34, for a total value of $3,285,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,939,731.78. The trade was a 7.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.00%.

Group 1 Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

