81,584 Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO Bought by W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 81,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 1.3% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 61,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 361.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 146,092 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 140,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.5% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 573,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 285,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 76,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 20,072 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $24.36. The company had a trading volume of 325,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,564. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average of $24.33. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $24.47.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.