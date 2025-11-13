Good Life Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF $FV

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,489 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FV. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Finally, CW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $61.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.08. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.04 and a 52 week high of $63.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.90.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

