W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Increases Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 1.0% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,833,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,189,547,000 after purchasing an additional 904,328 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd now owns 849,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,801,000 after acquiring an additional 404,484 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,348,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7,182.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 124,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,424,000 after purchasing an additional 123,184 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.4%

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $480.70. 1,735,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,004,532. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $465.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.40. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $366.32 and a 12-month high of $484.39. The firm has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

