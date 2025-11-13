Ingredion Incorporated $INGR Shares Acquired by W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Ingredion makes up approximately 0.9% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Ingredion by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 25.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 7.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,218,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,771,000 after purchasing an additional 22,333 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INGR shares. Oppenheimer set a $136.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ingredion from $143.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down previously from $168.00) on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

Ingredion Stock Performance

INGR traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.07. 48,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,428. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.94. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $102.31 and a 1-year high of $150.84.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Ingredion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.100-11.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

