W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,013 shares during the quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,960,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,842 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 99.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,074,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,308,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489,573 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,394,006,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,237,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,806,000 after purchasing an additional 773,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,884,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,308 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $80.38. 5,380,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,792,289. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $81.14. The company has a market cap of $95.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.22.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

