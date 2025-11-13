1,014 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM Purchased by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 273.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 400.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQQM stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $253.86. 798,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,271,166. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.90. The firm has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $262.23.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

