WASHINGTON TRUST Co Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $118.70. 1,369,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,084,414. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $123.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.50. The stock has a market cap of $500.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Melius began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.