Berenberg Bank Has Lowered Expectations for Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Stock Price

Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 80 to GBX 65 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 188.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Lords Group Trading Price Performance

Shares of LON LORD traded down GBX 8.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 22.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,650,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of £37.48 million, a PE ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 32.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 37.98. Lords Group Trading has a 52 week low of GBX 22.42 and a 52 week high of GBX 56.

Get Lords Group Trading alerts:

Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported GBX 1.35 EPS for the quarter. Lords Group Trading had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. Analysts expect that Lords Group Trading will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Lords Group Trading Company Profile

Lords Group Trading is a leading distributor of building, plumbing, heating and DIY goods in the UK. The Group is principally focused on the growing Repairs, Maintenance and Improvement (RMI) market, with approximately 80 per cent. of the Group’s demand focused on this segment of the construction market.

The Group principally sells to local tradesmen, hardware stores, small to medium sized plumbing and heating merchants, construction companies and retails directly to the general public.

The Group seeks to grow through a variety of organic and inorganic strategies, including geographic reach, product expansion, the active expansion of e-commerce platforms and the continued investment in its logistical capability.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lords Group Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lords Group Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.