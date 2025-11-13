Canaccord Genuity Group Has Lowered Expectations for Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Stock Price

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 34 to GBX 32 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 340.23% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Touchstone Exploration has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 46.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Touchstone Exploration

Shares of LON:TXP traded down GBX 3.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 7.27. 15,590,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,480. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 15.30. Touchstone Exploration has a 1 year low of GBX 6.51 and a 1 year high of GBX 32.50.

In other news, insider Paul R. Baay acquired 22,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 28 per share, with a total value of £6,161.12. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Touchstone Exploration Inc is a Canadian-based, international upstream oil and gas company currently active in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It is one of the largest independent onshore oil producers in Trinidad, with an experienced management and executive team that have a track record of delivering value to shareholders.

The Company’s strategy is to leverage the Board’s extensive oil recovery experience and capability to develop international onshore properties that create shareholder value.

In Trinidad, the Company’s interests in approximately 90,000 gross acres of exploration and development rights make it one of the largest independent onshore oil producers in Trinidad.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.