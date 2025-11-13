Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Premier Foods (LON:PFD)

Premier Foods (LON:PFD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

PFD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 price target on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Premier Foods from GBX 230 to GBX 240 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 target price on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Premier Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 246.67.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Premier Foods

Premier Foods Trading Up 1.7%

LON PFD traded up GBX 3 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 176. 4,205,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,248. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 184.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 193.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.14. Premier Foods has a 12-month low of GBX 168.80 and a 12-month high of GBX 216.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Premier Foods (LON:PFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 5.40 EPS for the quarter. Premier Foods had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 8.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Premier Foods will post 13.2607117 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Tim Elliott purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 187 per share, for a total transaction of £1,870. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Premier Foods

(Get Free Report)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.