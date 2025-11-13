Breed s Hill Capital LLC Increases Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Breed s Hill Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Breed s Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 114.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 77,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,253,000 after acquiring an additional 41,222 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 52.5% in the first quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 94,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,321,000 after purchasing an additional 32,640 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,028.00 to $1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $830.00 target price (down previously from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $981.89.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,018.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $962.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $815.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $778.16. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,022.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

