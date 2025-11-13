Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Berenberg Bank Analyst Says

Helios Towers (LON:HTWS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 175 to GBX 215 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.71% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Helios Towers from GBX 255 to GBX 245 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 230.

LON HTWS traded up GBX 0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 159.60. 8,278,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,267. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2,151.68. Helios Towers has a one year low of GBX 87.20 and a one year high of GBX 183.44. The stock has a market cap of £1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 146.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 129.01.

Helios Towers announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Helios Towers is a leading independent telecommunications infrastructure company, having established one of the most extensive tower portfolios across Africa and the Middle East. It builds, owns and operates telecom passive infrastructure, providing services to mobile network operators.

Helios Towers owns and operates telecommunication tower sites in Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo Brazzaville, Ghana, South Africa, Senegal, Madagascar, Malawi and Oman.

Helios Towers pioneered the model in Africa of buying towers that were held by single operators and providing services utilising the tower infrastructure to the seller and other operators.

