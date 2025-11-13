Shore Capital Initiates Coverage on WizzFinancial (LON:FIN)

Research analysts at Shore Capital initiated coverage on shares of WizzFinancial (LON:FIN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “house stock” rating on the stock.

WizzFinancial Trading Up 7.5%

LON:FIN traded up GBX 1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 15.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,997. WizzFinancial has a twelve month low of GBX 13.03 and a twelve month high of GBX 45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 15.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.77, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of £8.72 million, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.62.

Get WizzFinancial alerts:

WizzFinancial (LON:FIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported GBX (0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WizzFinancial had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 129.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About WizzFinancial

In related news, insider Simon Bullock purchased 25,000 shares of WizzFinancial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 15 per share, with a total value of £3,750. Also, insider Gareth Maitland Edwards sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 15, for a total transaction of £15,000. Insiders purchased a total of 180,700 shares of company stock worth $2,803,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

WizzFinancial operates as a platform for B2B payments and foreign exchange solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions, Consumer Foreign Exchange Solutions, and B2B & Payment Technology Solutions. The Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions segment offers cross-border payments services through digital and physical channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WizzFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WizzFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.