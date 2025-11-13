Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 440 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 420 target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 400.

Get Hollywood Bowl Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Hollywood Bowl Group

Hollywood Bowl Group Trading Down 0.0%

About Hollywood Bowl Group

BOWL stock traded down GBX 0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 277. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,563. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 1 year low of GBX 231.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 343.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £462.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 262.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 262.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.39, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 0.95.

(Get Free Report)

Hollywood Bowl Group plc is a leading international leisure operator of ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centres, bringing families and friends together for affordable fun and safe, healthy competition.

Our unique purpose-led culture and proven investment-led strategy are enabling us to capitalise on the significant growth opportunities in the markets we operate in, and achieve strong returns on capital invested.

We are market leader in the UK and Canada, and one of the largest operators of ten-pin bowling centres in the world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.