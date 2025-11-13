Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 440 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.85% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 420 target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 400.
About Hollywood Bowl Group
Hollywood Bowl Group plc is a leading international leisure operator of ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centres, bringing families and friends together for affordable fun and safe, healthy competition.
Our unique purpose-led culture and proven investment-led strategy are enabling us to capitalise on the significant growth opportunities in the markets we operate in, and achieve strong returns on capital invested.
We are market leader in the UK and Canada, and one of the largest operators of ten-pin bowling centres in the world.
