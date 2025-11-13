Safestay (LON:SSTY) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Safestay (LON:SSTY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Safestay Stock Performance

Shares of LON:SSTY traded down GBX 0.50 on Thursday, hitting GBX 19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,095. Safestay has a 12 month low of GBX 17.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 26.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of £12.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Safestay (LON:SSTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX 0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Safestay had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Safestay will post 24.0500009 EPS for the current year.

About Safestay

Safestay PLC is one of Europe’s largest hostel groups, operating in the fragmented and fast-growing global hostel market that is expected to be worth $8.9bn annually by 2027*.

Safestay’s portfolio of 20 premium hostels and one hotel offer guests both private and shared rooms in destination cities across the UK, Spain, Belgium, Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Italy, Poland, Portugal, and Slovakia.

