WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires New Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,482 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,421,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tobam raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on EME shares. William Blair began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $692.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $750.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $692.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total value of $897,316.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,158,130.80. This represents a 17.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 2.7%

NYSE EME traded down $17.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $626.20. The stock had a trading volume of 45,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,912. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $663.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $578.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.25. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $320.89 and a 1 year high of $778.64.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $6.57. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.80 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.02%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

