Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MU. Citigroup boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Erste Group Bank began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.39.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $244.90 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $257.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $274.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.44.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.86. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 3,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.39, for a total value of $873,578.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 396,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,557,339.42. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $1,848,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 40,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,450,574.74. This trade represents a 17.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 409,756 shares of company stock worth $85,308,033. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $3,759,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 773,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $95,367,000 after acquiring an additional 12,061 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 403,105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,683,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,111 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

