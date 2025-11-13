Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Acquires 13,203 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.5% of Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $56,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Symphony Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 157,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,892 shares during the period. Renasant Bank raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.4% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,415,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,439,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,713 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,548,952.23. Following the sale, the insider owned 182,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,689,507.94. The trade was a 5.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $2,050,643.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,221.72. This represents a 31.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 150,489 shares of company stock worth $23,529,864 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.4%

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $147.94 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $144.09 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.53.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

