Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.92 million.

Humacyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HUMA traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.24. 1,805,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,282,145. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95. Humacyte has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humacyte news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 1,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $1,793,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 591,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,446.55. This trade represents a 65.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $1,793,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 591,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,446.55. The trade was a 65.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,482,090 shares of company stock worth $7,466,382. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humacyte

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Humacyte by 7.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,520,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after buying an additional 520,431 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Humacyte by 33.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,948,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 738,142 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Humacyte by 5,308.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,639,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,394 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Humacyte by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,029,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in Humacyte during the second quarter worth $504,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUMA. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Humacyte from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Humacyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. UBS Group set a $6.00 target price on Humacyte in a report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Humacyte from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humacyte presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HUMA

About Humacyte

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.