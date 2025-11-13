Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $41.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 0.57%. Jerash Holdings (US) updated its Q3 2026 guidance to EPS.

Jerash Holdings (US) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of JRSH stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.29. 12,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,533. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 million, a PE ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 1.09. Jerash Holdings has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $4.17.

Jerash Holdings (US) Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 285.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on JRSH shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jerash Holdings (US) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Institutional Trading of Jerash Holdings (US)

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.72% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally.

