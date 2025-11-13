Grass Price Hits $0.32 on Top Exchanges (GRASS)

Grass (GRASS) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. In the last seven days, Grass has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Grass token can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grass has a market cap of $141.45 million and $22.71 million worth of Grass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102,877.91 or 0.99922614 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Grass

Grass’ launch date was October 28th, 2024. Grass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,798,800 tokens. Grass’ official Twitter account is @getgrass_io. Grass’ official website is www.getgrass.io.

Buying and Selling Grass

According to CryptoCompare, “Grass (GRASS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Grass has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 243,905,091 in circulation. The last known price of Grass is 0.32035687 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 208 active market(s) with $20,390,948.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.getgrass.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

