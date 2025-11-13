Francis Financial Inc. Invests $399,000 in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $561.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $504.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $465.59 and a 1 year high of $601.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $570.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $569.74.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.44%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $665.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $638.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.26.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total transaction of $10,202,433.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459,294. The trade was a 35.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

