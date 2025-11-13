Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Stake Increased by Francis Financial Inc.

Francis Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.9% of Francis Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $335.86 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $339.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

