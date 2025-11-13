BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT (BDC) Price Up 57.6% Over Last 7 Days

BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT (BDC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. Over the last seven days, BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT has traded up 57.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT token can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT has a total market capitalization of $5.03 million and $35.63 thousand worth of BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102,877.91 or 0.99922614 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT

BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT’s launch date was May 29th, 2024. BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT is billiondollarcat.com. BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT’s official Twitter account is @billydollarcat. The official message board for BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT is billiondollarcat.com.

BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Billy (Bitcoin) (BILLY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Billy (Bitcoin) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Billy (Bitcoin) is 0.00475724 USD and is down -7.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $35,345.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://billiondollarcat.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

