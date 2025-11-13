MV Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. $CME

MV Capital Management Inc. cut its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in CME Group by 206.9% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 89 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $102,704.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 7,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,962. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $265.19 per share, with a total value of $69,479.78. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 258,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,540,742.21. This represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 14,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,486 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME opened at $279.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.56 and a 1 year high of $290.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.65.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 58.84% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on CME Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.06.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

