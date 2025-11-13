Petix & Botte Co Trims Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Petix & Botte Co lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Petix & Botte Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. First County Bank CT raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $335.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $329.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.69. The company has a market cap of $560.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $339.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

