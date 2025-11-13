Petix & Botte Co Grows Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Petix & Botte Co lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 122.4% during the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 256 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Susquehanna set a $210.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Arete raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.5%

QCOM stock opened at $176.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $189.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $205.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.80%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.87, for a total transaction of $276,592.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,041.91. The trade was a 7.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,230.92. The trade was a 41.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 168,305 shares of company stock worth $27,858,392 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

