SushiSwap Price Up 12.2% Over Last Week (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 13th. One SushiSwap token can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000468 BTC on exchanges. SushiSwap has a market cap of $138.26 million and approximately $38.68 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap’s genesis date was August 28th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 287,676,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,831,668 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. SushiSwap’s official message board is www.sushi.com/blog. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

