3,546 Shares in Manulife Financial Corp $MFC Bought by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 20,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Manulife Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on Manulife Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $34.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.40. Manulife Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $34.50.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.70%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

