MV Capital Management Inc. Sells 412 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

MV Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Afbi LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $20,494,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647,924 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 601,326.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 4,113,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,704,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,789,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,030 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $628.22 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $634.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $613.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $580.00. The company has a market cap of $781.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

