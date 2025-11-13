Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 48.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 25,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $221,000. Suncoast Equity Management raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 13,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,830,000 after buying an additional 7,686 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $1,080,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,725.84. The trade was a 24.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,020 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $84,201.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,265.10. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 22,970 shares of company stock worth $1,862,878 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $86.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.68. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.31 and a fifty-two week high of $87.09. The company has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.59.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $98.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.39.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

