Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.9901, but opened at $1.04. Rare Element Resources shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 36,504 shares traded.
Rare Element Resources Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.95 million, a P/E ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 1.03.
Rare Element Resources Company Profile
Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project; and the Sundance Gold project located in Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd.
