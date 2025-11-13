Comparing Wellgistics Health (WGRX) and Its Competitors

Wellgistics Health (NASDAQ:WGRX – Get Free Report) is one of 248 publicly-traded companies in the “MED – DRUGS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Wellgistics Health to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Wellgistics Health and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wellgistics Health N/A N/A N/A Wellgistics Health Competitors -14,942.88% -130.42% -16.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Wellgistics Health and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wellgistics Health 1 0 0 0 1.00 Wellgistics Health Competitors 1980 3707 9752 396 2.54

Earnings & Valuation

As a group, “MED – DRUGS” companies have a potential upside of 59.96%. Given Wellgistics Health’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wellgistics Health has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Wellgistics Health and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wellgistics Health $36.74 million -$6.86 million -0.78 Wellgistics Health Competitors $30.17 billion $57.36 million 3.69

Wellgistics Health’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Wellgistics Health. Wellgistics Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.8% of shares of all “MED – DRUGS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of Wellgistics Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “MED – DRUGS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wellgistics Health competitors beat Wellgistics Health on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Wellgistics Health

Founded in 2022, Wellgistics Health is a holding company for various existing and planned strategic businesses centered around pharmaceuticals and healthcare services. As a micro health ecosystem, our portfolio of companies consists of a pharmacy, wholesale operations, and a technology division with a novel platform for hub and clinical services. We are focused on improving the lives of patients while delivering unique solutions for pharmacies, providers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and payors. In January 2023 and May 2023, Wellgistics Health entered into separate definitive agreements with the owners of Wood Sage and Wellgistics LLC, respectively, whereby Wellgistics Health would acquire all of the respective outstanding membership interests of Wood Sage and Wellgistics LLC. In June 2024, Wellgistics Health and Wood Sage entered into an amended and revised definitive agreement and closed on the Wood Sage Acquisition, thereby making Wood Sage a wholly owned subsidiary of Wellgistics Health. In connection with the Wood Sage Acquisition, Wellgistics Health acquired Wood Sage’s two operating subsidiaries, APS—a pharmaceutical technology hub—and CSP—a retail community specialty pharmacy. On August 30, 2024, Wellgistics Health closed on the Wellgistics Acquisition, thereby making Wellgistics LLC—a company focused on wholesale operations including the distribution and fulfillment of certain pharmaceutical medications to a network of independent pharmacies meant to improve market access to and patient outcomes regarding the medications—a wholly owned subsidiary of Wellgistics Health. As such, Wellgistics Health currently exists as a holding company with Wood Sage as a directly held intermediate holding company subsidiary, APS and CSP as indirect operating subsidiaries, and Wellgistics LLC as a direct operating subsidiary. On October 4, 2024, the Company changed its corporate name to “Wellgistics Health, Inc.” by filing a duly authorized Certificate of Amendment to its Certificate of Incorporation. Despite that Wellgistics Health only recently closed the Wood Sage Acquisition and the Wellgistics Acquisition during 2024, the three companies have shared common office space, comarketed solutions to the marketplace, and leveraged financial and back-office support prior to June 2024. As such, Wellgistics Health’s management believes that its close business relationships have and will continue to limit the need for post-closing integration. The mailing address of our principal executive office is 3000 Bayport Drive, Suite 950 Tampa, FL.

