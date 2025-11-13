Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Burberry Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.97, but opened at $16.6401. Burberry Group shares last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 1,382 shares traded.
Burberry Group Trading Up 3.4%
The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average is $15.35.
About Burberry Group
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
